Other Stories This Thursday 4.23.2020

The sheriff’s department arrested an Oceano man after he threatened a man with a knife Tuesday afternoon on the beach at Pirates Cove. 45-year-old Russell Pennington Meeks approached the victim and threatened him with the knife. The victim slugged Meeks, who ran off. The victim did not know Meeks. Sheriff’s deputies found him on the beach later and arrested him. He was booked at the county jail.

San Luis Obispo police still investigating the death of a man who fell 20-feet from a retaining wall on lower Higuera. The man landed on the sidewalk, and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.