Other Stories This Thursday 7.07.2021

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Rueben Flores postponed again. The 12-day hearing was scheduled to begin yesterday, but was scheduled for July 20th. The Flores father and son are accused in the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996. If he’s convicted in the murder, Paul Flores may get 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment back in April.

In Chicago, 104 people were shot over the three day weekend. At least 17 people died from injuries sustained in shootings. That breaks the record in Chicago, set back in 2017. Police say most of the victims were African American. The victims include a 6-year-old girl and her mother.

Two days after having intestinal surgery, pope Francis is up walking and talking. He ate breakfast on Tuesday as he recovers from the surgery. The 84-year-old pope underwent three hours of surgery Sunday on his large intestine. Doctors removed the left side of his colon. Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic has a special suite reserved for popes. He’s expected to stay there for the rest of this week.