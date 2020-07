Lucia Mar school district in the Arroyo Grande and Five Cities area will not reopen in the fall. The Lucia Mar board of education announcing this week, that the district will start online-only school year on August 13th.

A dog in Cambria quarantined after it had a close call with a rabid bat. The owner let her 8-week-old Doxie mix out on the deck, and a few minutes later, saw it barking at a bat that later proved to be rabid. Moosh the wiener dog is now in quarantine.