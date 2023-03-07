Other Stories This Tuesday 03.07.2023

A Santa Maria motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Sisquoc over the weekend. The 18-year-old man was traveling southbound on Foxen Canyon road south of Tepusquet road around 9:50 Sunday morning. For unknown reasons, his motorcycle drifted into the oncoming lane and slammed into a car. The CHP says, weather was not a factor. Foxen Canyon road was shut down for a while in the area of the collision.

Four US citizens have been kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico. The four traveled across the border from Brownsville Texas on Friday. They were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico. The FBI in San Antonio says shortly after their white van crossed the border into Mexico, it came under fire. Armed men placed all four Americans in a vehicle and were taken from the scene. The FBI is offering $50 thousand dollars reward for the return of the victims and arrest of the kidnappers.

In remote areas of the Sierra, some residents remain trapped by deep snow. Yosemite national park remains closed. The national park received 15 feet of snow. It’s been closed since February 25th.