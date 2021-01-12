Other Stories This Tuesday 1.12.2021

The pope changes church law to allow women do to more things during mass, granting them access on the altar, but not allowing them to become priests. Pope Francis amended church law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world. Women can be installed as lectors, to read scripture and serve on the altar as Eucharistic ministers.

KPRL will go off the air Saturday for several hours while the transmitter is moved to the new radio tower. The station will be turned off around ten Saturday morning. During the move, you can tune into KPRL on our new FM station located at 99.3 FM. KPRL AM will be back on the air around six Saturday evening in time for Saturday Night Juke Box.