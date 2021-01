The pandemic is impacting the Men’s Colony near San Luis Obispo. One in three inmates has reportedly had the virus. A total of 1959 cases have been reported at CMC since March. 16 were released while they were sick. 815 have fully recovered.

So far, two inmates have died. Each had underlying medical issues.

391 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. 203 have returned to work after recovering.

Among California prisons, that’s the 11th highest in terms of employee cases of the virus.