Other Stories This Tuesday 10.05.2021

More fat people in the US. In 16 states, at least 35% of the adult population is obese. That’s up from nine states two years ago. In all 50 states, more than 20% of adults are obese, and It’s going up among youth. 22% of youth between 2 and 19 are obese. The greatest number is among children ages 6 – 11. The pandemic and government-imposed shut down exacerbating the chronic obesity.

William Shatner will finally blast off into space. The actor who played Captain Kirk on Star Trek is going to blast off from West Texas one week from today. At the age of 90, Shatner will be the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others aboard Ta Blue Origin capsule owned by Jeff Bezo’s space travel company. The up-and-down space hop will last ten minutes. It will reach 66 miles into space, where few men have gone before.