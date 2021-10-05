Denise Conte Retires 10.05.2021

In recent months, the Paso Robles school district has lost quite a number of excellent administrators, principals and teachers. Most moved to other districts or to correctional facilities. Some simply retired. After 21 years, Denise Conte retired yesterday, but teaching was not her first career.

Initially, she worked as a secretary in southern California. While working at City Corp, her mentor encouraged her to go back to college and get her degree. She did and became a loan officer and as she puts it, she made a lot of money.

That was all before her brother, Dr. Gene Miller, encouraged her to become a teacher in career technical education.

For two decades Denise Conte taught subjects like personal finance and business classes. She helped students runt he student store which is actually making money for the school. Recently, they donated one thousand dollars for a new baseball stadium sign, which is sorely needed.

Yesterday Denise Conte retired as a teacher after 21 years, but she’s got big plans ahead.

Dr. Gene Miller served as principal at Flamson middle school for many years before leaving the Paso Robles school district for a job in Monterey county. Dr. Miller is now principal at Templeton middle school.