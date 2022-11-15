Other Stories This Tuesday 11.15.2022

A Cal Poly graduate among six people killed in the air show last weekend in Dallas. Craig Hutain graduated in aeronautical engineering. He was the pilot of a P-63. He’s from the Houston area.

Cal Poly has initiated a new program to help students find off-campus housing that is affordable. It’s called the Off Campus Housing Support Program.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his fiance, Tay Dome got married last Friday in a wedding ceremony at Epoch Estate Wines in Paso Robles. They got engaged on Veterans Day a year ago at Daou Vineyards. Taylor Lautner was spotted previously at Daou Vineyards in 2019, and having coffee at Amsterdam coffee house on 13th street.

The Cambria Christmas Market returns this holiday season. The market opens its doors the day after Thanksgiving at the Cambria Pines Lodge.