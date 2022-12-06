Other Stories This Tuesday 12.06.2022

Los Osos Community Services District board votes against incorporation. They’ll let the county board of supervisors run their town.

Today, off-shore wind farm leases will be issued by the federal government. The first step toward developing wind farms off our coast to provide power for electric automobiles.

California legislators convene in Sacramento for a special session to address rising gas prices. It’s also the start of the regular legislative session.

The governor agrees to release one billion dollars in state funds for the homeless. Just before the election, an announcement he would withhold the money because cities and counties were not doing enough to address the homeless problem.

Did you get your real I.D. Yet? The Department of Homeland Security decides to extend the deadline another two years. You won’t need them to fly domestically until May of 2025.