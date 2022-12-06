Paso Robles City Council 12.06.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room.

On the agenda, the Space Port designation for the airport. They’re going to discuss a joint effort with Cal Poly.

So, that discussion will continue tonight.

There are a lot of issues related to the Space Port proposal.

One concept is to have the servers at Joe’s One Niner Diner at the Space Port wear those pointed spock ears so they look like aliens. Maybe even get their ears surgically altered to make it more believable.

You can hear tonight’s meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.