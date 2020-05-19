Other Stories This Tuesday 5.19.2020

Illegal aliens flooded California’s corona-virus relief website yesterday, on the first day that they could apply for the one-time payment. Undocumented workers are eligible for $500 per individual or $1,000 per household. The website crashed for several hours because so many applied for the $75 million dollars provided by the governor to illegals for corona-virus relief.

San Luis Obispo police crack down on homeless people living along San Luis creek. They break down camps along the Bob Jones trail which connects San Luis with Avila beach.

County sheriff Ian Parkinson says he needs $4.2 million dollars to pay for staffing. Tony Cipolla making that need public yesterday as sheriffs spokesman.