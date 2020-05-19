In Sports 5.19.2020

Professional sports may be back in action within 2-3 weeks. Governor Gavin Newsom saying he hopes to have pro sports returning by early June.

Texas governor Greg Abbot saying he expects to have professional baseball back in Dallas and Houston by the end of May. Although the games will be played at the usual ballparks, no fans will be allowed to attend.

In South Korea, baseball teams put life-size sex dolls in the seats to make it look like people were attending the games, which offended some people. No word if that will be done in Texas or California.