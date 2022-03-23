Other Stories This Wednesday 03.23.2022

The district attorneys office says the Kristin Smart murder trial should stay in San Luis Obispo county. That’s after a change of venue motion filed by lawyers for Paul and Ruben Flores earlier this month. Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart in May of 1996. His father, Ruben, is charged with helping his son to hide Smart’s body.

The state water resources control board announcing, prepare for mandatory water cutbacks. The control board sending letters to about 20,000 water right holders, farmers and cities, with historical legal claims to river water in the state.

Officials identify the man who was swept from the rocks while fishing in Big Sur over the weekend. He’s 49-year-old Zhi Neng Huang of San Francisco. He had reportedly bent down to bait his hook, and lost his footing after a rogue wave hit him. He drowned in the ocean.