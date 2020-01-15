Other Stories This Wednesday 1.15.2020

Atascadero police are looking for burglars who broke into a local Taqueria Monday morning. Officers responded to La Parilla Mexican grill in the 7100 block of El Camino Real around 7:30 Monday morning. An investigation is underway.

A new grocery store opening in Santa Margarita. Caliwala Community Food Market and Deli will host local artisans. Erin Inglish is the owner. She grew up nearby, says she used to ride her horse into town to get sandwiches.

Actor Josh Brolin, who grew up in the Templeton area, spotted at the small bowling alley in Pismo Beach on Monday. Working on his bowling game at that four lane bowling alley in Pismo.