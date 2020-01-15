Andy Caldwell at Bovino Vineyards 1.15.2020

Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell campaigned Tuesday night at Bovino Vineyards in Templeton. Caldwell is challenging Congressman Salud Carbajal in the 24th Congressional District. Both candidates are from northern Santa Barbara County.

Former Congresswoman Andrea Seastrand introduced Caldwell to about 75 people who crowded into the Bovino Vineyards tasting room. Caldwell told the crowd that Carbajal does not serve San Luis Obispo County or northern Santa Barbara County. He says Carbajal serves only Montecito and Santa Barbara. That’s where he gets his campaign donations.

Caldwell grew up in Lompoc and formed the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business in Santa Barbara County. Today, it also has a chapter in San Luis Obispo County. He says, “I remember where I came from. The only gated community in Lompoc is the federal prison.”

Caldwell says it’s important that he makes a good showing in the March primary in order to get support from Washington, DC Republicans. The primary is March 3rd.