Other Stories This Wednesday 12.07.2022

The federal government begins auctioning off more than 370 thousand acres off the California coast for wind farms. 43 companies qualified to bid yesterday. Three leases offered off the central coast went for $40 to 70 million dollars. The auction will continue today.

Caltrans says the highway one closure is down to 2 miles near Limekiln. That’s about 27 miles north of the county line. They expect to have it reopened by the end of the day Thursday, weather permitting.

Progressive democrat Dawn Addis sworn in this week to represent district 30 in the state assembly. Addis easily beat republican challenger Vicki Nohrden 60% to 39%. Addis is a former classroom teacher who served on the Morro Bay city council. She also co-founded the Women’s March SLO while serving as a board member of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Grover Beach Monday afternoon. Grover Beach police responded at 5:16 at the Grover Beach train station. The station closed for a few hours as a result.