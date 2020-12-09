Other Stories This Wednesday 12.09.2020

A 57-year-old Atascadero man accused in giving alcohol to a 21-year man before he fell to his death from a downtown San Luis Obispo parking garage is exposed by court records. David Allen Knight of Atascadero has a felony conviction from 2003 for molesting a child under 14. The parents of Thomas Jodry brought a wrongful death lawsuit against Knight. The Tribune exposing the criminal history of Knight.

Sensorio has closed for the time being. It closed due to the governor’s coronavirus restrictions. The light show off highway 46 east has attracted thousands of visitors since it opened. It will likely reopen in January and remain open until July first.