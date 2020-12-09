Vine Street 12.09.2020

The Vine Street Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles will be a drive through event this year. You can drive through Vine Street and enjoy the spectacle of homes decorated for Christmas.

Another Vine Street in the news today.

Vine Street Apparel is women’s clothing designed here in the north county, but sold in over 500 boutiques around the united states. The company is conducting a big sale today and tomorrow in Templeton.

8-5 today, and 9-3 tomorrow at 601 Main street in Templeton.

The clothing is designed in Templeton, manufactured in Nipomo and sold throughout the United States.

A big warehouse sale today and tomorrow on Main street across from Upscale Resale in Templeton.