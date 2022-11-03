Paderewski Festival This Weekend 11.03.2022

The Paderewski Festival returns this weekend.

The famous Polish pianist and composer and how he ended up in Paso Robles 100 years ago. He came to get relief from a strained tendon in one finger. He often stayed for extended lengths of time at the Paso Robles Inn.

There are numerous pictures of Paderewski at the Paso Robles museum in the old Carnegie library in the downtown city park.

The Paderewski Festival runs tomorrow through Sunday. One of the most popular events is a free youth concert at the Paso Robles Inn ballroom.

