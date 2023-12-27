Palmdale Man Arrested in Grover Beach on Suspicion of Burglary 12.27.2023

The Grover Beach police department responded to an alarm going off at a cell phone store at around 7 pm on Christmas day.

The incident was on the 1500 block of West Grand avenue. Officers investigated the scene and accessed city security footage, eventually finding a suspicious male near the 700 block of Ramona avenue. Officers confronted the man, who had cuts on his face and blood on his hands while possessing electronics similar to those sold in the store. He was also reported to be carrying fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Police booked the man, identified as 34-year-old Muarice Hampton of Palmdale, into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of burglary, vandalism, providing a false name to an officer, and possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance.