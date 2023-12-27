SLO Man Arrested For Sexual Assault of 2 Juveniles 12.27.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department released a statement of an arrest made for the sexual assault of two juveniles.

The San Luis police detective bureau launched an investigation after a female juvenile reported being sexually assaulted about ten years ago, when she was approximately five years old, by now 46-year-old Josue Perezrosales.

The investigation led detectives to discover another case where Perezrosales was arrested for the assault of a 15-year-old male victim in 2020, but not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence. Detectives noticed the commonalities of both cases, and reopened the 2020 case. An arrest warrant was obtained for Josue Perezrosales, and he was taken into custody on December 21st without incident.

He is currently being held in the San Luis Obispo county jail with a bail of $500,000. His charges include felony lewd act on a child, sodomy with a child under the age of 10, sodomy of a person under the age of 16, and forced lewd acts on a child.