Paso City Council Approves 2nd Reading For Parking Program 03.06.2024

The Paso Robles city council voted 3 – 2 last night to conduct the second reading for the revised ordinance of its municipal code, which re-establishes the downtown parking zone.

Councilmembers Chris Bausch and Fred Strong dissented. Councilman Bausch attempted to make a substitute motion to table the item for downtown parking until a later meeting, which failed with 2 votes to 3.

Council also adopted a resolution that reauthorizes the city’s senior resident preferential permit program, which passed 4 – 1.

City manager Ty Lewis said at the meeting that the parking program will once again go into effect on April 5th.