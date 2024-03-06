Man Arrested in Paso For Burglary in Avila Beach 03.06.2024

County deputies responded to a burglary report at the 6700 block of Avila Valley drive in Avila Beach yesterday afternoon.

A release by the sheriff’s department says a resident returned to their home, finding a man inside of the residence who fled with some cash.

Deputies then found the suspect’s vehicle in Paso Robles, and attempted to make a traffic stop. A short pursuit began when the vehicle failed to stop.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was then found abandoned behind the Target store on Theatre drive in Paso Robles, and the suspect was located in a fast food restaurant. He was arrested without incident.

No further information is available at this time.