Paso City Council Meeting Tomorrow 12.18.2023

Following the joint airport commission meeting, the Paso Robles city council’s regular meeting will begin at 6:30 tomorrow evening.

On the council’s agenda is the development of its 2024 community development block grant program and draft annual action plan. The city of Atascadero recently approved its grant program and action plan in its last meeting, which is an allocation of funds received as part of the county of San Luis Obispo’s consolidated plan.

Federal regulations impose certain restrictions for what percentage of funds are spent on different areas, such as 70% must be spent on activities that benefit low-income persons, 15% can be used for public service activities, and more. The application for funds by the city of Paso Robles totals around $183,000, with about $129,000 going to public improvement projects. That leaves $29,000 available for public services, and the city has received applications that total $40,000.

These applications are from the El Camino Homeless Organization, CAPSLO, and the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition. The city can evenly distribute the remaining grant funds to the three applications, approve one grant request, or provide alternate direction to staff, such as not providing funds to any of the public service requests.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.