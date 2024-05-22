Paso City Council Moves Forward With Renewing Measure E-12 – 5.21.2024

The Paso Robles city council met last night to discuss the future of measure E-12.

E-12 is a half cent sales tax set to expire in March 2025 that helps fund many of the road repairs in Paso Robles. Council was given the option to pursue extending E-12, increasing it to a 1 cent sales tax, or letting it expire.

The deadline for the council to place the measure on the November ballot is June 4th. The city estimates that around $350 million in road repairs remain, and that E-12 currently generates about 6 to 7 million dollars per year.

Councilman Chris Bausch said he would support continuing E-12, but would like to see it with a sunset date. He also expressed that he’d rather see the city redirecting its spending priorities to roads.

The council eventually voted 4 – 1 to pursue placing E-12 on the November ballot, keeping the half cent sales tax with no sunset date.

The sales tax can be repealed at any point through the voters.

Councilman Chris Bausch dissented in the vote. Staff will return to city council with an update following this direction.