Multi-Agency Op Leads to Arrest of 7 Sex Predators in SLO 5.21.2024

The district attorney’s office announced that a multi-agency operation led to the arrest of seven human traffickers and child sexual predators.

The operation involved the DA’s office, the county sheriff’s office, and the office of the attorney general. From May 15th to 17th, the operation used undercover agents and detectives posing as minors on various social media platforms to target adults seeking to exploit children.

The suspects are facing felony charges such as contact of a minor with the intent of sex, attempted lewd act with a child, and sending harmful content with the intent to seduce a minor. All seven suspects were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

The DA’s office says it is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law; every defendant is innocent until proven guilty.