Paso City Council On Coronavirus 8.20.2020

The Paso Robles city council was all about the coronavirus at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Councilman Fred Strong says the government is getting a little too heavy handed. Councilman John Hamon says some people are not following the direction of the governor. Councilman Steve Gregory says the city has to do a better job of telling people to put their masks on and follow the governor’s order. Mayor Steve Martin wants to form a coalition to make a better effort to reach the public and convince them to wear masks and follow the governor’s orders.

San Luis Obispo county reports another death from the coronavirus. It’s another victim over 85. Of 20 people in the county who have died, 15 were over the age of 85. Three were between the ages of 65-84 and two were over sixty. All suffered from other health issues. Almost all were staying at rest homes or assisted living facilities. There have been 2,579 cases in the county. Of those 2,131 have fully recovered. Although the county has more than 1300 beds available for coronavirus patients, currently 14 are in use.

The testing continues at the Pavilion at the lake today from 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening. You can also get tested between the hours of 7 and 7 Monday through Friday.