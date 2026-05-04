Sheriff’s Office Responds to Drowning at Montana de Oro State Park 05.04.2026

The county sheriff’s office responded to Montana de Oro state park on Saturday, regarding an adult male kayaker in distress.

Witnesses at the scene told the sheriff’s office that the kayaker was flipped over by waves, and his life vest somehow slipped off his body.

In coordination with California state parks, the U.S. Coast guard, and Cal Fire, the kayaker’s body was located. CPR was performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.