Paso City Manager 3.11.2021

Mayor Steve Martin says the city of Paso Robles will hire an interim city manager while they’re searching for a permanent one.

Tom Frutchey resigned back in November. He planned to work through February, but he says he’ll stay on until they find a replacement. Now, that would be an interim city manager.

Martin says, “We have extended the search for a new city manager. We have interviewed outstanding candidates, but don’t want to stop until we are sure we have found the best fit for the city.”

Steve Martin says he expects the city to spend 3-6 months trying to fine a new city manager. The interim city manager is expected to begin in April.