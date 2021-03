Today is the birthday for the city of Paso Robles. The city was incorporated on this date in 1889.

No celebration is planned, although city librarians are encouraged to dress in the attire of Paso Robles residents living in the city in 1889.

Incidentally, today is also a birthday for former Paso Robles school board trustee Diane Ward, but that’s coincidental. She won’t be dressing up in wild west attire. She’s expected to wear Cabi clothing again today.