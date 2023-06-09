Paso Condemns Antisemitic & Anti-LGBTQ Flyers 06.09.2023

City officials say on Wednesday a citizen reported that small plastic bags containing Anti-semitic and Anti-LGBTQ flyers were found at multiple locations throughout the River Oaks neighborhood area.

Officials believe the bags were distributed during the overnight hours Tuesday. In a news release, the city said that Paso Robles “unequivocally condemns the distribution” of the “hateful material.”

City Manager Ty Lewis said the City firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community where every individual can live without fear or prejudice,” “The dissemination of this material undermines the fundamental principles of equality that are the bedrock of a just and harmonious society.”

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating. They are asking anyone with information about this incident or other instances of hate speech or discrimination to call the department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.