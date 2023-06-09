SLO County Names New Behavioral Health Director 06.09.2023

The SLO County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the appointment of Star Graber as the new Behavioral Health Department administrator.

Graber has served the County for 35 years and is currently the department’s drug and alcohol services division manager. Graber also serves as an addiction studies instructor at Cuesta College.

Graber earned her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Oregon and also holds both a master’s of counseling from Cal Poly and a Ph.D. in psychology from California Coast University.

Graber’s appointment will take place in August when current Behavioral Health Department Director Anne Robin retires.