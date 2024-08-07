Paso Council Approves Amendments to Muni Code Re Homeless Camping 8.07.2024

During last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, council was presented with amendments to the city’s municipal code regarding camping on public property and protection of waterways.

These changes come after the supreme court’s ruling in Johnson v. Grants Pass, which overturns a 2018 court ruling on Martin v. Boise. The ruling holds that local government ordinances with criminal penalties for camping on public land does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment of homeless individuals.

City staff has proposed amendments to the Paso Robles municipal code, which modifies some sections, and removes provisions in line with the overturned Martin v. Boise decision.

During the meeting, councilman Chris Bausch raised concerns over the current and future enforcement efforts in the Salinas riverbed.

The city council unanimously approved the amendments to the municipal code.