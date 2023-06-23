Paso Council Rejects Bruce Gibson’s ‘Equity’ Plan 06.23.2023

On Tuesday’s Paso Robles city council meeting, city council members rejected a change to the Paso basin groundwater sustainability plan proposed by county supervisor Bruce Gibson.

California had previously approved the groundwater sustainability plan formed by four local agencies, which Gibson wished to amend. City officials and public speakers were suspicious of Gibson’s use of the word ‘equity,’ and why he previously removed two county supervisors, Debbie Arnold and John Peschong, from the groundwater association.

Three of the four present city council members voiced against Gibson’s proposal, and the board agreed to table the item.