New SLO Cold Case Detective 06.23.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has hired a new ‘cold case detective.’

The position was previously held by Clint Cole, a detective focused solely on unsolved homicides and cold cases, notably the decades-long Kristin Smart case.

San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson said the position is for a detective to only work on cases that ran out of time, or were determined to be cold because of a lack of leads.

Clint Cole retired March of this year due to the toll taken on him by solving Smart’s murder and two other cases. His replacement will be detective Greg Smith, who has been assigned 30 unsolved cases in San Luis Obispo county. He says it’s very helpful when people come forward with information, as even one tip or piece of evidence can get a cold case rolling.