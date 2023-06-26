Paso Parking Ad Hoc Com Meeting Today 06.26.2023

The Paso Robles downtown parking ad hoc committee’s first meeting will be held today at one o’clock in the city council chambers at 1000 Spring street.

The ad hoc committee was formed during the June 6th city council meeting, appointing councilmembers Bausch and Gregory to the committee.

Its objective is to analyze the downtown parking program to provide feedback and recommendations for future full city council meetings.

Community stakeholders have been invited to participate in the discussion, and the meeting is open to the public.

Questions and feedback should be directed to [email protected], or (805) 227-PARK.