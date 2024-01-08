Paso PD Investigate Bomb Threat at Paso High, Found Uncredible 01.08.2024

Press Release 20240105

The Paso Robles police department responded to a bomb threat made to Paso Robles high school on Thursday.

According to a release, the threats were posted to the social media application Snapchat. Students reported the threat, and the police department says the user associated with making the threat was identified as “a local juvenile.”

The department says the bomb threat was found to be not credible after they met with the juvenile and their parent. The release goes on to urge parents to talk to their children about the seriousness and consequences of their words, saying “juveniles making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges.”

The investigation is still ongoing.