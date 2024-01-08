Shooting Incident in Paso Investigated by Paso PD 01.08.2024

Press Release 01072024

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of shots being fired near the 36th and Park street area on Saturday evening.

The call was made at approximately 11:56 pm. A release by the Paso Robles police department says officers arrived on the scene and searched the area, locating an occupied dwelling that had received multiple rounds of gunfire. The release goes on to say that the rounds had penetrated all the way through to the living area, but fortunately, no one inside was struck.

The police department continues to investigate this incident, and asks anyone with information to contact the Paso Robles police department.