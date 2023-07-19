Paso Police Conduct Annual Compliance Check 07.19.2023

July 17th Compliance Operation

The Paso Robles police department conducted its annual pre-fair compliance check related to probationers, parolees, and sex registrants.

During yesterday’s operation, police officers and detectives made 10 home visits to ensure subjects were complying with their court-ordered terms.

The police department said it made two arrests for misdemeanor violations during these operations. The department also says there will be additional staff deployments to increase the safety for the Mid-State Fair.