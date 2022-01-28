Paso Robles Arrest 01.28.2022

Paso Robles police arrest two men yesterday on suspicion of a robber and assault that occurred in Paso Robles two weeks ago.

On January 14th, three people were attacked near the 2800 block of Park street. The incident was determined to be gang-related.

The two men arrested are 18-year-old Efren Soto-Acuna and 21-year-old Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavela. They are two of several people who attacked three people in the north end of Paso Robles.

The two men are charged with robbery, assault with serious injury, conspiracy and a gang enhancement.

The investigation is ongoing.