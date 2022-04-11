Paso Robles Art in the Park 04.11.2022

Thousands of art enthusiasts and curious visitors strolled through Paso Robles Downtown City Park Saturday and Sunday to admire Art in the Park.

More than 70 artists from throughout California displayed artwork in the shade of the oak trees in the park. Some artists said they sold a lot of artwork over the weekend.

Julie Dunn manages a gallery just a few blocks from the park, but she bought a booth to show at Art in the Park. She participates because she introduces the artists and artwork at her gallery. Park Street Gallery is located at 1320 Park Street, across the street from Thomas Hill Organics.

Those who attended complemented the art work, and the nice weather this year for the annual event, which made it’s post-pandemic return this past weekend.