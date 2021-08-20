Paso Robles Bearcats 8.20.2021

High school football returns to the north county tonight. Just one game involving a north county team.

The Paso Robles Bearcats travel to Lompoc to take on the Braves at Lompoc high school.

A week from tonight, Templeton high school plays at Coalinga. A game you can hear live here on KPRL.

And next Friday night, the Atascadero Greyhounds host Torres of Madera.

Next Friday, the Bearcats host Independence high school of Bakersfield. That’s at War Memorial stadium next Friday night.

Again, tonight, the only north county game has Paso Robles at Lompoc.

In Los Angeles tonight, a match up of high school power houses. Two nationally ranked teams playing #3 St. John Bosco hosts #15 Miami Central. Those teams were scheduled to play last year in Florida, but the game was canceled because of covid. The Miami Central Rockets arrived at LAX Wednesday at LA.