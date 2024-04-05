Paso Robles Bookstore Holding 2nd Grand Re-Opening Party 04.05.2024

Owners of Spare Time Books, Carla Cary and Clio Bruns have announced that the bookstore will be holding a second grand re-opening party on Saturday, April 13th from 11 am to 6 pm.

The bookshop is located at 945 12th street in downtown Paso Robles. Originally opened in 1989 by Sharon King, the two owners re-opened the book store last year after extensive remodels to its interior, with the goal of igniting peoples’ love for books.

The grand re-opening party includes free book giveaways, raffle prizes, music, snacks, and a chance to meet local authors.

A ribbon cutting at the Paso Robles chamber of commerce is also planned for Sunday, April 12th at 4 pm.