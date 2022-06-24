Paso Robles Budget 06.24.2022

This week, Paso Robles city council approves a two -year fiscal budget.

Ryan Cornell is administrative services director. Cornell began his presentation Tuesday night, then it was interrupted because of a technical glitch in transmitting the meeting online. When he resumed, he described a reorganization of departments which was outlined by assistant city manager Chris Huot on May 31st. They’ve created a new utilities department, and some of the other services are being moved around in this new budget proposal.

Cornell says the budget prioritizes public safety, streets and quality of life.

He also says it’s a financial plan that may be adjusted as our economy fluctuates in the coming months.

The budget plan was approved unanimously by the city council.