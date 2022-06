Covid numbers are down in San Luis Obispo county. Same for the state.

In the county, the number of cases dropped 13%. 580 new cases reported last week. No word how many of those people had inoculations or booster shots.

12 people are hospitalized.

No new deaths reported.

San Luis Obispo reported 108 new cases.

87 in Paso Robles.

72 in Atascadero.