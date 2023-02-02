Paso Robles Chamber 02.02.2023

The Paso Robles chamber of commerce preparing for the annual gala dinner on February 11th at Rava Winery. Tickets are sold out, but they’ve started a waiting list. Interest in event skyrocketed when chambers learned Brett Butterfield would be crowned Roblan of the Year.

Gina Fitzpatrick is CEO of the chamber. She says one of the goals of the chamber has been economic development in the community, Paso Robles chamber of commerce.

Tomorrow, she talks about the benefits of chamber membership.