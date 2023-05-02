Paso Robles City Council 05.02.2023

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room.

Community Development Director Warren Frace will provide an update on community development in the city.

There will be several proclamations, including public service recognition week, national foster care month, and national travel and tourism week and California tourism month.

The council will discuss the north county broadband strategic plan.

And the airport lease policy.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30.

You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.