Paso Robles City Council 09.20.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tonight.

The council will give former councilmember Maria Elena Garcia a proclamation.

They will also proclaim this month ahead Hispanic Heritage Month.

And they will give a proclamation for the county teacher of the year, who is from Paso Robles high school.

Ditas Esperanza will give a report on capital projects in the city.

There will be public hearings on proceedings to form a community facilities district to provide maintenance and service for the Beechwood development. This includes roadways, parks, open space, as well as police, fire and community services.

They will also discuss the 2020 water system master plan.