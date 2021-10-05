Paso Robles City Council 10.05.2021

Paso robles city council meets tonight. The council will get an update on covid.

The mayor will proclaim this domestic violence awareness month, and the council will receive a presentation about ride share.

The council will conduct a public hearing about redrawing the election district boundaries. They’re looking for your input. They will also discuss the city’s continued involvement in the Integrated Waste Management Authority, the IWMA.

City staff is recommending the city remain a member provided certain conditions are met.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30 this evening, you can hear it live tonight on KPRL.